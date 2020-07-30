Apple Product Fire Sale, Get 'Em While They're Hot!

Apple Products Gadget Fire Sale for the Taking ... Get 'Em While They're Hot
7/30/2020 10:31 AM PT
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.
WFH life requires top-tier technology ... so the first thing to come to mind might be securing a MacBook ... but that MacBook price? Usually, the first thing to scare you off.
In a rare moment in history, we've got OODLES of laptops, iPads, and Apple accessories that are on sale ... all good as new, and all saving you some serious cash (we're talking HUNDREDS).
If you're in the market for a new laptop, we've got authentic MacBooks as low as $579.99 ... just depends on what screen size and storage space you're looking for.
-- Apple MacBook Air 11" Core i5, 4GB RAM 128GB SSD - Silver (Refurbished), $579.99, originally $599
-- Apple MacBook Pro 15" 2.2GHz Intel Core i7 with Retina Display 256GB - Silver (Certified Refurbished), $999.97, originally $1199
But, more than that, we're rocking with SEVERAL models of the iPad ... more portable than a MacBook and just as functional ... and some have just as much crazy storage space. Whether it's the Retina display or the processor that gets you to commit ... never a bad buy.
Y mas ... Apple iPad Air 2 64GB - Space Grey (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only), $344.99, originally $399; Apple iPad 4 9.7" 16GB - Black (Certified Refurbished) Bundle, $134.99, originally $199; Apple iPad Pro 11" 512GB - Silver (Wi-Fi + Cellular), $999.99, originally $1149; Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 64GB - Space Grey (Certified Refurbished), $479.99, originally $549.
And, the cherry on top is the seemingly endless array of accessories. Whether you're looking for Airpods to compliment your new purchase or a lightning-fast charger (because we know how you always lose the original) ... we definitely won't judge if you snag more than one.
Peep this ... Apple Airpods Pro, $249, originally $249; Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad - Silver (Certified Refurbished), $99.99, originally $129; USB 8-Port Type-C Valet Hub, $69.99, originally $79; NightStand for Apple Watch, $14.99, originally $29.
Not done yet ... BentoStack PowerHub 5000, $99.99, originally $159; 3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods & iPhone Charger (Black), $14.99, originally $34; Triple Dock: 3-in-1 Apple Device Charging Station, $67.99, originally $79; Wireless Charger for Apple Airpods + Phones, $16.99, originally $49; AirZeus 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Pad, $32.99, originally $99.
Whew ... we're out of breath going through all that. Obviously, there's a LOT to choose from here, so we're feeling a very strong treat yourself moment in the very near future.