Celebrity Quarantine Birthdays -- Celebrate In Place!

These birthday babes haven't let this pandemic stop them from making the best of it on their special day ... even if they gotta celebrate in quarantine!

Plans might have been switched around but stars such as Rory McIlroy, Shay Mitchell, Mariah Carey, and plenty of others are getting creative in order to keep the birthday magic alive ... and they've been sharing these sweet snaps along the way!

See all the famous faces that have been making the most of their at-home celebrations by scrolling through our gallery of celebrity quarantine birthdays.