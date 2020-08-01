What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

8/1/2020 9:50 AM PT
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?
Launch Gallery
SNEAKY PEEPERS Launch Gallery
Getty/TMZ Composite

Do not let these two almost identical images of Jon Hamm start driving you mad ... Just take a closer look here to see if you can spot any of the sneaky switches that have been made to this tricky pic!

The Emmy award-winning actor was recently spotted out while grabbing a bite to eat in Los Angeles, CA ... and we have made a few changes to this pic! Get a good look around these photos and try to figure out the differences between the two super-similar snaps!

**HINT -- There are THREE differences in the above photographs!**

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later