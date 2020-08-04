Massive Explosion in Beirut Sends Mushroom Cloud Over City

Beirut Explosion Massive Mushroom Cloud Over City ... Shockwaves Injure Hundreds

8/4/2020 11:51 AM PT
Breaking News
THE ENORMOUS BLAST
@BestTweet___ / Twitter

Beirut looks like an atomic bomb went off, after a massive explosion rocked the city and left hundreds of people severely injured.

Several videos captured the terrifying moment Tuesday in the Lebanese capital -- where, at first, a port-adjacent building simply appeared to be on fire with smoke billowing up. Suddenly, a massive explosion erupted from the site ... sending a huge mushroom cloud into the air ... along with debris and shockwaves.

It immediately engulfed the area ... and people were screaming in horror at the sight. The scene was frighteningly similar to watching the Twin Towers fall on 9/11 -- although it's unclear yet if the Beirut explosion was a terrorist act.

Lebanese news agencies have reported it started with a fire in a building housing fireworks -- but other reports say there were high-powered explosives in there.

Based on the size of the blast, the latter makes more sense.

Story developing ...

