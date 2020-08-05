Tinker Bell Fairy-Like Figure Spotted on Ring Doorbell Camera

Be on the lookout for Peter Pan's shadow rummaging through your kids' bedroom at night, because it seems like Tinker Bell is following close behind ... based on what we see here.

Check out this wild video that's almost too good to be real -- it shows what appears to be a fairy-like figure hovering around outside a home at night ... shining bright with yellow light in the dead of night, and whose tiny human legs are depicted quite clearly. Storytime!

No, but seriously ... assuming this isn't altered, ya gotta wonder what the hell this thing is. It sorta looks like Tinker Bell -- except, ya know ... she's only real when you go to Disneyland, or Neverland we suppose. But, based on this -- maybe she's reached the homeland 🤷🏽‍♂️

Watch it a few times and decide for yourself -- is it a giant firefly, or is it a magical little person with wings who can sprinkle dust and make you fly??? Hey, it's 2020, who the hell knows?