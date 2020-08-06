The Portable Light You Can Bounce Around, By Land or Sea!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Kick around this idea for a bit -- a ball ... that glows in the dark ... and works as effectively as any flashlight. You like??? Great, now get a load of this thing -- kick it around it too!

No matter where you go or what you do ... the MOGICS Coconut: Portable Waterproof Light follows to bring a little magic to every space you're in. Indoors, outdoors ... even underwater. Wherever you are, this miracle of an orb will shine bright and long -- count on it.

So, as for what it is exactly -- it's a ball ... it's a lamp ... eh, it's kinda both. Just unfold the little guy and it self-inflates ... so your campsite, night at the beach, or romantic date under the stars has some extra glow to it. And, if you really want to set the mood, it IS waterproof.

With four light modes -- normal, 50%, 30%, and breathing -- it's never too much or too little. And when it starts to dim ... just recharge and illuminate once more.

You can settle on the classic glow ... or snag a multicolor glow that'll bring back those festival mems. And, if one ain't enough, we've got 2-packs for days -- one for $37, a pair for $70.