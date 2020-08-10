PAC 12 and BIG 10 Postponing Football Seasons, No Games in 2020
8/10/2020 9:21 AM PT
9:17 AM PT -- Multiple sources tell TMZ Sports ... both the PAC 12 and the BIG 10 are officially postponing the 2020 college football season.
One PAC 12 source told us ... some coaches and staffs have already been informed. The plan is not to cancel the season indefinitely, but to push to Spring 2021.
In other words, 2020 won't be a lost season -- just delayed.
We're told there are plans for an official announcement to come out on Tuesday. Until then, we're told multiple PAC 12 programs are operating as usual -- players working out at team facilities, etc.
Big blow to college football ... the BIG 10 has reportedly voted to CANCEL the 2020 season.
The Detroit Free Press is citing multiple sources who confirm BIG 10 presidents voted 12-2 in favor of canceling the season.
Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Northwestern and Purdue were among the programs that voted to cancel.
Meanwhile, the only 2 votes for playing came from Nebraska and Iowa, according to the Dan Patrick Show.
The conference will reportedly go public with the announcement on Tuesday.
As we previously reported, the leaders of college football's Power 5 conferences (ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC) held an emergency meeting over the weekend to discuss their options.
But, as ESPN reports, the takeaway from the meeting was that a college football season in 2020 was unlikely pending some sort of miracle.
Originally Published -- 9:01 AM PT
