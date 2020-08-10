Kelly Clarkson Filling In for Simon Cowell on 'AGT' After Back Injury

Kelly Clarkson I'm Filling in for Simon on 'AGT' ... We'll Do It Live!!!

8/10/2020 4:00 PM PT
Breaking News
TMZ/Getty

Another "American Idol" alum is going to fill Simon Cowell's shoes while he recovers from his broken back -- Kelly Clarkson's stepping into the spotlight for "America's Got Talent."

Kelly herself made the announcement Monday with a mock 'AGT' memo sent to "All Staff." It reads, "My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won’t be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday’s live shows for AGT, but no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat!"

It continues, "The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson 😜 You’re welcome in advance!" Kelly will tape Tuesday and Wednesday's live shows alongside Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum. Sounds like it'll just be 2 days until Simon's able to return to his judge's chair.

As we reported ... the record label exec broke his back this past weekend while riding an e-bike out in Malibu. He underwent a 6-hour surgery and is now recuperating. It's unclear if he'll miss any more live shows -- but if he does, his seat will be in good hands if they have KC fill in again.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kelly's done a bit of judging herself lately -- she's appeared as a regular on "The Voice" ... and by all accounts, she's killing it and makes for great TV. Natural fit for 'AGT,' obviously.

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later