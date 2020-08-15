Giant Robot Mistaken for Monarch of Bahrain's Bodyguard

Giant Robot No, He's Not Guarding Royalty

8/15/2020 7:59 AM PT
THE FUTURE IS NOW

An 8-foot robot is getting a lot of attention online ... for the wrong reasons.

There's video of the contraption -- AKA Titan -- barreling through the International Defense Exhibition in Abu Dhabi last year.

A number of stories have been surfacing that Titan is the bodyguard for the Emir of Bahrain. Not so ... Titan is just your typical hired muscle ... hired by anyone who wants a cool robot that reportedly delivers some pretty awesome movie quotes.

BTW ... Titan really makes the rounds ... he was at the BETTA show in London this year -- back in January, before the world shut down -- where more than 800 tech companies watched it do its thing. We're guessing Titan's been put on ice now that conventions are temporarily a thing of the past. By the time they're back, they'll need some WD40.

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later