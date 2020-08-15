Giant Robot Mistaken for Monarch of Bahrain's Bodyguard
8/15/2020 7:59 AM PT
An 8-foot robot is getting a lot of attention online ... for the wrong reasons.
There's video of the contraption -- AKA Titan -- barreling through the International Defense Exhibition in Abu Dhabi last year.
A number of stories have been surfacing that Titan is the bodyguard for the Emir of Bahrain. Not so ... Titan is just your typical hired muscle ... hired by anyone who wants a cool robot that reportedly delivers some pretty awesome movie quotes.
This #Robot entertained guest at BETT 2020 exhibition with his attitude & humour.#Robotics #Robot#AI #ArtificialIntelligence— VisiveAI (@IncVisive) July 31, 2020 @IncVisive
BTW ... Titan really makes the rounds ... he was at the BETTA show in London this year -- back in January, before the world shut down -- where more than 800 tech companies watched it do its thing. We're guessing Titan's been put on ice now that conventions are temporarily a thing of the past. By the time they're back, they'll need some WD40.
