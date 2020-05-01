Texas Company Claims Robot Kills COVID-19, Being Used In Hospitals

Exclusive

A Texas company claims it has a solution for COVID-19 ... a robot that can kill the virus ... feds, hospitals and universities are already buying in, and pro sports could be next.

Here's the deal ... San Antonio-based Xenex Disinfection Services claims they have perfected a $100,000 robot that can zap the deadly virus to death, and it's already being used by the Department of Defense, Mayo Clinic and prestigious universities, with more deep-pocketed clients waiting in the wings.

The so-called savior is dubbed the Xenex LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot ... and we're told it's already decontaminating workspaces at 10 U.S. military bases, LAPD's Skid Row station plus campuses at Stanford and USC.

Major sports leagues could soon jump on the futuristic bandwagon ... company honchos tell us franchises from the NBA and MLB are both looking to use the robot to kill germs at team facilities.

Here's how it works ... the robot uses a xenon lamp to generate bursts of high intensity, full germicidal spectrum UVC light -- more intense than sunlight -- to deactivate viruses, bacteria and spores. Different pathogens are susceptible to UVC light at different wavelengths.

The robot works alone ... we're told people and pets must be out of the room undergoing disinfection because too much UVC light is dangerous to the eyes -- it's kinda like staring at the sun.

Uncle Sam seems gung ho on the robot ... we're told the DoD is starting to “actively test the robot to decontaminate airplanes and research labs.”

Business is booming for Xenex ... we're told sales are up 600% over the same time last year, and they just sold a robot to someone who wants to disinfect a megayacht. Gyms and fitness centers are starting to make inquires too.