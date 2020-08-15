Massive Protest Outside Postmaster General's Home Over Mail-in Ballots

A giant protest went down in D.C. Saturday morning at the home of the Postmaster General, over highly suspicious claims that millions of mail-in ballots might not be counted.

The group has made it to the Postmaster General’s house in Northwest DC.

USPS has wanted 46 states they can’t guarantee delayed mail-in ballots will be counted. All this as accusations swirl the President is intentionally blocking funding for USPS. pic.twitter.com/dPWvqBWepm — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) August 15, 2020 @KolbieReports

The crowd formed at the home of Louis DeJoy, who had absolutely no involvement or experience in the U.S. Postal Service until Trump appointed him. DeJoy is a Trump loyalist who has contributed money to his Presidential campaign.

DeJoy warned an untold number of ballots in 46 states might not be counted ... this as Trump has said he won't adequately fund the effort to properly count ballots. He as much as said he's against it because mail-in voting helps Democratic candidates. Overtime has already been cut and mailboxes have been removed from streets.

Trump's claims of voter fraud with mail-in ballots are provably false ... there is virtually no fraud with mail-in ballots ... the number is a small, small, small fraction of 1%.

Add to things I did not have on my 2020 card - protests in front of the home of the Postmaster General. pic.twitter.com/rPjeKS5vty — Michael Li 李之樸 (@mcpli) August 15, 2020 @mcpli

Some of the protesters stuffed fake ballots in DeJoy's mailbox ... although it's unclear if he'll be moved by anyone other than Trump.

As you know, there's a push to expand mail-in voting because it's the safest way by far to vote during a pandemic.