Guess Who This Grinning Guy Turned Into!
8/19/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this wide-eyed boy was making a name for himself in the music industry, he was just another grinning guy growing up in Rumson, New Jersey.
This cute kid got his start by posting videos of himself on his YouTube account where he was soon discovered by Ellen DeGeneres after singing Adele's "Someone Like You." He continued to rise to fame by working with many other celebrities, including Wiz Khalifa for an action-packed blockbuster franchise.
Fun fact about this famous face ... he is known for being a huge fan of the show, "Friends."
