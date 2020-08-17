Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!
Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!
8/17/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this smirking sweetheart was making a career out of her blonde hair, she was just another cute kid posing for her school pictures in New Orleans, Louisiana.
This little lady started out in the movie world by acting in beloved romantic comedies, but quickly took the industry by storm to become one of the most influential and highest-paid women in Hollywood.
Now -- after winning an Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards -- she has proved her talent by switching to television and has produced hit shows on HBO, Apple TV, and Hulu.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.