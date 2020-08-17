Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!

Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!

8/17/2020 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 14
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Instagram/Getty

Before this smirking sweetheart was making a career out of her blonde hair, she was just another cute kid posing for her school pictures in New Orleans, Louisiana.

This little lady started out in the movie world by acting in beloved romantic comedies, but quickly took the industry by storm to become one of the most influential and highest-paid women in Hollywood.

Now -- after winning an Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards -- she has proved her talent by switching to television and has produced hit shows on HBO, Apple TV, and Hulu.

Can you guess who she is?

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later