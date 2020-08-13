Guess Who This Hungry Kid Turned Into!

Guess Who This Corn Cutie Turned Into!

8/13/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this feasting little lady was eating up the competition as a rapper, singer and producer, she was just another chick chomping on her veggies in Los Angeles, California.

Before this cob kid was stuck in corn-teen, she was selling out huge venues and was even a crowd favorite on the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival line-up. Her hit album named after a flashy color included a song that gained massive popularity on TikTok.

Although her stage name might be purr-fect, she is better known to her friends and family as Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini.

Can you guess who she is?

