AOC Offers Other Ways to Help Postal Service Besides Volunteering

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is back in town to help save the Postal Service from being gutted -- and she's got a word of advice for those who wanna help, including Cher.

We got AOC Saturday on Capitol Hill, where she and other House Dems convened a rare session to pass a $25B emergency relief bill to keep the tattered USPS intact through November ... this after alleged attempts at dismantling under the Trump administration.

She tells us what her party wants to see with the money they hope to get passed -- and it goes beyond just stopping any more drastic changes than what has reportedly taken place ... AKA, removing mailboxes and sorting machines, cutting overtime for employees, etc.

AOC says this bill seeks to bring all of those things BACK to handle the influx of mail-in ballots and other Postal Service products people usually expect to be up and running ... especially ahead of a crucial presidential election. Time will tell if it passes the Senate.

Now, as for what people can do on the ground to help the cause -- like Cher recently expressed interest in doing -- Rep. Ocasio-Cortez keeps it real ... but practical too.