'Cheers' Mailman John Ratzenberger Issues Plea to Save U.S. Post Office

John Ratzenberger is throwing his fictional mailman hat in the ring to save the U.S. Post Office, and maybe you didn't know this, but ... Cliff's got a plan to do it!!!

Ratzenberger, who famously played know-it-all mailman Cliff Calvin on "Cheers," made his appeal on Cameo after someone reached out to him to make a plea for the embattled USPS.

Check it out ... Ratzenberger's obviously referencing the current battle between President Trump and the Post Office over funding. Not only is Ratzenberger aware of all this ... he's also got a plan on how the USPS can get a great boost right now.

Hint: Think Christmas in August!

As we reported ... not only has the USPS mysteriously been removing mailboxes across the country, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy -- a longtime Trump ally -- has also bizarrely ordered the removal of mail-sorting machines and eliminated overtime for postal workers.