Post Office Battleground, Man Drops Homophobic Slurs in Face Mask Argument

This is increasingly the scene at the U.S. Post Office where tensions normally run a little high ... but sprinkle the election, the pandemic and face mask aggression on it, and things boil over.

This battle over mask etiquette comes from a USPS in Alexandria, VA -- a couple with a small child apparently ticked off other customers who felt they were pretty lax about their face coverings.

We're told the mother seen in the video was loudly talking on the phone without a mask covering her mouth and nose ... and the father was moving around playing with his kid, but with his mask around his neck and not over his face.

This led to a confrontation, and that's where the video picks up. The father jawed at the upset customers, telling them to mind their own business ... then escalated the situation by challenging a guy to a fight.

It's an ugly war of words from there, but got even uglier when the dad dropped the homophobic f-word about a half dozen times.

A Fairfax County Police rep tells TMZ ... it got a call from the post office around 5 PM Wednesday about the mask policy argument. We're told when cops arrived everyone had left, so no arrests were made.

Cops there tell us although the Health Department is trying to enforce wearing masks, it's not criminal in Virginia to not wear one.