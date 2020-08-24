'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley's Rumored Fiance, Dale Moss, Working Out

"The Bachelorette" shake-up this upcoming season is more understandable when you see the reason why Clare Crawley left the show early ... this guy's bod is insta-final-rose material.

Dale Moss is allegedly the bachelor who made the 39-year-old 'Bachelorette' decide to quit 2 weeks into filming ... because he stood out as her perfect match and no other guys stood a chance.

Clare and Dale are rumored to be engaged too, and if that's the case ... he's already in peak shape for their engagement photos.

Dale was out jogging Sunday and getting a sweaty workout in at NYC's Battery Park, showing off his incredibly ripped physique ... even while wearing a weighted vest and pumping out some push-ups.

Yep ... it's easy to see what caught Clare's eye.

As we reported ... Clare was replaced mid-season with fellow 'Bachelor' alum, Tayshia Adams.