Chad Johnson Cops Plea Deal in Domestic Violence Case

Exclusive

Chad Johnson can put his domestic violence drama behind him now, provided he remains on his best behavior ... after scoring a sweet plea deal.

The former 'Bachelorette' star pled no contest to 1 count of vandalism and 1 count of intimidating a witness ... according to the L.A. County Superior Court Clerk. We're told the 4 other charges he was facing --- corporal injury, battery, trespassing and vandalism -- were dropped in exchange for his plea.

Play video content 2/24/20

Johnson was sentenced to 36 months probation, and will have to take domestic violence classes. There's also a restitution hearing coming up in a few months.

TMZ broke the story ... Chad was arrested back in February after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with his on-again, off-again GF, Annalise Mishler. She claimed Chad got drunk and not only punched a hole in her wall but also got physical with her.

Play video content 2/26/20

Chad copped to getting angry and punching the wall but vehemently denied ever getting physical with her. This prompted Annalise to say Chad's out to ruin her life and call him out for never taking responsibility for his actions.

Weird thing is ... just weeks after the incident, they were seen out all chummy as if nothing had ever happened.

Play video content 3/9/2020 SplashNews.com