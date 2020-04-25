Porn Star Richelle Ryan Says 'Bachelorette' Star Chad Johnson Should've Leaked a Sex Tape

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Chad Johnson should've leaked a sex tape before getting into adult videos ... so says a world-famous porn star who is ready and willing to get a tryst going on camera!!!

Richelle Ryan -- star of over 200 XXX movies, including classics like "Dynamic Booty 5" and "Mom Knows Best" -- says the 'Bachelorette' bad boy is skipping some important steps in his quest for adult video superstardom ... but she has an idea on how to ensure Chad's porn career has a happy ending.

As you know ... Chad told us he's moving to Sin City to buy a house and build his own porn studio, and he's partnering up with the ex-GF he claimed tried ruining his life, Annalise Mishler.

Richelle has been in porn for decades, and she says Chad is already 10 years behind the rest of the bros in Sin City ... but she isn't ready to write him off.