Evelyn Lozada on Chad Ochocinco's Dom. Violence Incident, 'Wasn't the 1st Time'

Play video content

Bombshell allegations from Evelyn Lozada -- who says Chad Ochocinco abused her MULTIPLE times during their relationship, despite his claims to the contrary.

Lozada -- who was married to the ex-NFL star for less than a month in 2012 -- released an emotional video Thursday claiming Chad is straight-up LYING about physical abuse in their relationship.

As we previously reported, Ochocinco was arrested for domestic battery on August 11, 2012, when he headbutted Lozada during an argument, causing a massive bloody gash.

Johnson was later cut from the Miami Dolphins as a result -- and his NFL career never really got back on track.

On Wednesday, Ocho mentioned the incident on Twitter -- saying, "I lost my temper for once in life for 3 seconds & it cost me a lifetimes worth of work."

He added, "I got it all back plus some after getting a 2nd chance & NOTHING will ever get me out of that happy space again."

The problem ... Evelyn says Chad isn't telling the truth and it's causing her tremendous pain.

"For this man to sit up there and say that he lost his temper for 3 seconds is infuriating to me," Lozada said ... "It's messages like this, tweets or whatever the hell it was, that are triggers for me."

"People read this on social media and are coming at me talking about 'oh you made this man lose his job' it's like if you're gonna speak the truth, I want you to speak the truth as to what the situation was."

"It wasn't the first time, it wasn't the first time!"

"And, one of the things I'm always gonna do is I'm always gonna live in my truth, whether it's good, whether it's bad, whether it's ugly, I'm not going to let anybody take away my f**king truth and put this perception out there for a pity party as if you made one mistake."

Evelyn continued, "And, I'm trying to move on from this. But, as a victim, how am I supposed to move on?!"

"What happened to me that day and other days, I didn't deserve. I didn't deserve that."