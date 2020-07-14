Chad Ochocinco Says He Won't Beg to Make HOF, Same Stats as Michael Irvin

Breaking News

Ex-NFL superstar Chad Ochocinco says the doesn't give a DAMN if he ever gets into the Hall of Fame ... but he clearly thinks he should.

"My numbers and [Michael Irvin's] numbers are exactly the same," Chad told the "I Am Athlete" podcast.

Irvin was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007 -- after posing 750 catches, 11,904 receiving yards and 65 TDs in 12 seasons.

OchoCinco -- who only played 11 seasons -- posted 766 catches, 11,059 yards and 67 TDs.

But, Michael Irvin has 3 Super Bowl rings -- a fact that was brought up to Chad during the podcast.

"Oh, so we letting people in the Hall of Fame for rings? The goal post moves depending on who the individual is," Chad says.

"The goal post moves on what the accolades and what it means to get in there. Ain't got time to play that game, man."

Chad says he's perfectly fine if he never makes it to Canton -- because "I made my own jacket. I made my own bust."

We knew about the jacket -- he famously wore it on the sidelines during his playing days. The bust sounds new!

"I got a bust when you walk into my place, it's a bust right there when you walk in. Face, boom! 14 karat gold! I don't even like bronze."

Chad says he won't beg anyone to get into the HOF -- saying, "I don't care nothing about that."