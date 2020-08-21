'Bachelorette' Tayshia Adams Shows Off Bikini Bod While Shooting Show

Exclusive

Tayshia Adams is back shooting a new, very unique, season of "The Bachelorette" and it's a good bet her suitors will be very pleased with her wardrobe.

The fan-favorite wore the hell out of a bikini Thursday in Palm Springs on her first day back as the new 'Bachelorette.' Tayshia looked pretty relaxed ... as most people tend to be in the desert resort city.

It's unclear how many dudes showed up for this first day of taping ... but it's safe to say one guy wasn't there -- John Paul Jones. 'Bach' fans will recall these two love birds had a huge spark while filming 'Bachelor in Paradise' and things looked promising when the cameras disappeared.

But, alas, that spark fizzled even though millions of fans were definitely rooting for them. JPJ's already said he'll be watching Tayshia's season ... so that'll be interesting.

As we reported, Tayshia replaced Clare Crawley mid-season. Clare cut things short after finding her perfect man early in her season which forced producers to switch things up.