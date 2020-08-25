Guess Who This Little Explorer Turned Into!

Guess Who This Explorer Girl Turned Into!
8/25/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this nature lover was making her way through the wild life in the entertainment world, she was just another little lady loving the great outdoors growing up in Rio de Janeiro, before moving to New York City and attending The Juilliard School where she received a degree in theatre.
This famous female with a cool cap has been featured in a number of televisions shows over the years including "Gotham" and "Homeland". In the more recent years, she has found herself in large blockbuster roles, one being in the superhero comedy, "Deadpool."
