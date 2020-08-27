Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!

Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!

8/27/2020
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 14
Instagram/Getty

Before this smiling sweetheart was an A-list actor with Academy Award-winning talent, he was just another picture-perfect pipsqueak showing off his country roots in Uvalde, Texas.

This little lad made a name for himself in a confusing comedy role filled with partying and mayhem -- he even made an on-screen appearance in the 1993 movie with Ben Affleck. His impressive filmography shows off his skilled range, starring in romantic comedies, sci-fi adventures, dramas, and even car commercials.

This notable Texans fanatic has had plenty of stellar performances that will have you saying "alright, alright, alright".

Can you guess who he is?

