Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!

Before this smiling sweetheart was an A-list actor with Academy Award-winning talent, he was just another picture-perfect pipsqueak showing off his country roots in Uvalde, Texas.

This little lad made a name for himself in a confusing comedy role filled with partying and mayhem -- he even made an on-screen appearance in the 1993 movie with Ben Affleck. His impressive filmography shows off his skilled range, starring in romantic comedies, sci-fi adventures, dramas, and even car commercials.