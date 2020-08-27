Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!
Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!
8/27/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this smiling sweetheart was an A-list actor with Academy Award-winning talent, he was just another picture-perfect pipsqueak showing off his country roots in Uvalde, Texas.
This little lad made a name for himself in a confusing comedy role filled with partying and mayhem -- he even made an on-screen appearance in the 1993 movie with Ben Affleck. His impressive filmography shows off his skilled range, starring in romantic comedies, sci-fi adventures, dramas, and even car commercials.
This notable Texans fanatic has had plenty of stellar performances that will have you saying "alright, alright, alright".
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.