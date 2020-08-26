"This Is Why I'm Hot" Rapper Mims 'Memba Him?!

New York rapper Mims (real name Shawn Maurice Mims) is best known for dropping the earworm single "This Is Why I'm Hot" in 2006 ... but it wasn't until the spring of 2007 that Mims became a household name after the rap jam caught fire and went on to top the Billboard Hot 100 charts and opened the door for his debut album Music Is My Savior which included the songs "Like This" and "Just Like That."