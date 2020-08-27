Get Smarter About Your Air Conditioning, Control It From Anywhere

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You might be trying to avoid keeping your pad from going full "Smart House" on you, but frankly ... it's a little late for that. And, with that in mind, why not loop in your A/C too?

We're here to make that transition a little easier with the Sensibo SKY Smart AC Controller. This nifty lil' invention takes the guesswork out of "Did I leave the A/C on?" ... because now you can control the A/C straight from anywhere, anytime. Seriously!

It's genius in that it'll automatically shut the whole thing down based on your geographic location. Or, you can control it when you're away from home and your kiddos/partner/runs-too-hot roommate start getting a little too comfortable cranking up the cool breeze... we've all been there.

It controls the temperate and humidity, all while saving the planet with less energy consumption. Everyone wins in this game -- you just need an A/C system that's compatible ... AKA, one that already runs on a remote. Easy enough, most of 'em do anyway.