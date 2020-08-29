Officer Patient With White Suspect But Black Suspect Brutalized

These 2 videos are circulating, showing 2 very different interactions between civilians and cops, and it's pretty eye-opening.

Check out the white guy in the pickup truck screaming at a cop in Washington state who has a gun pointed at him. The driver is enraged and uncooperative, hurling profanities, jumping out of the truck and even threatening to kill the cop ... all as the officer patiently listens. It never escalates into physical contact.

Now compare that with the second video, where a black man is stopped by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies. His hands are up in the air ... he is clearly surrendering peacefully, yet one of the cops kicks the guy in the back and then the other cops joins in, pummeling the man.

The incident went down in March, and this month the Sheriff announced a deputy in the confrontation was disciplined. The announcement was in the singular, so it appears the only deputy who was disciplined was the one who kicked the man in the back.