Guess Who This Brace Face Turned Into!
8/31/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this dolled-up darling was a reality television star known for her oceanside antics, she was just another beauty with braces born in Santiago, Chile.
You may better know this family-oriented famous face -- now married with three children of her own -- by her popular nickname heard from shore to shore. She and her roommates immediately became a global phenomenon ... leading to multiple seasons, fun vacations, plenty of drama, and the perfect Halloween costumes.
This Italian meatball is also best known for her historical hairstyle she coined as "the poof."
