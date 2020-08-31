Guess Who This Brace Face Turned Into!

Guess Who This Brace Face Turned Into!

8/31/2020 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 13
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Getty/TMZ Composite

Before this dolled-up darling was a reality television star known for her oceanside antics, she was just another beauty with braces born in Santiago, Chile.

You may better know this family-oriented famous face -- now married with three children of her own -- by her popular nickname heard from shore to shore. She and her roommates immediately became a global phenomenon ... leading to multiple seasons, fun vacations, plenty of drama, and the perfect Halloween costumes.

This Italian meatball is also best known for her historical hairstyle she coined as "the poof."

Can you guess who she is?

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later