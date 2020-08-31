Marvel Studios Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman with Emotional Video
Chadwick Boseman Marvel Studios Pays Tribute 'You Will Always Be Our King'
8/31/2020 6:53 AM PT
The tributes continue pouring in for Chadwick Boseman ... and Marvel Studios let it be known the late actor will be their king forever.
The studio honored T'Challa with a touching, emotional, tribute video in which many refer to Chadwick as flawless and regal. Lupita Nyong'o said Chadwick wore the crown with dignity in "Black Panther." Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. are just some in awe of Chadwick's immense talent.
You will always be our King. pic.twitter.com/6yfKb913rI— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 31, 2020 @MarvelStudios
Chadwick, of course, was also honored Sunday at the MTV VMAs with the virtual show dedicated to him. The main host, Keke Palmer, gave Chadwick a shout-out right out of the gate, saying, "We dedicate tonight’s show to the man whose spirit touched so many. He is a true hero, not just on screen but in everything he did. His impact lives forever."
The tributes have been plentiful ... but perhaps none more touching than the kids who honored Chadwick with action figure memorials.
