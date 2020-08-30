Artist Creates Amazing Rose-Painted Mural of Chadwick Boseman

Play video content @bouboudesign_ / Instagram

The Chadwick Boseman tributes continue to pour in, but none stand out quite like this one ... which started out upside down.

A Senegalese artist named Bou Bou posted a moving video of himself whipping up a mural of the late Marvel actor, but he did so in his signature style -- starting from a completely inverted point on the canvas -- and not just that ... he did it with just 4 roses and paint.

The video goes through a time lapse of Bou Bou doing his work, and before you know it ... he has a picture-perfect recreation of Chadwick's face and upper body -- only you can't really tell at first ... at least not until he flips it around.

It's quite the reveal ... you gotta see it for yourself. Afterward, Bou Bou does a Wakanda Forever sign across his chest. He captioned his post, "#R.I.P @chadwickboseman ❤️🕊 #ripchadwick."

As we reported ... Chadwick's passed away Friday after a 4-year battle with colon cancer. His death came as a shock to millions of fans, as he kept it his illness private ... and continued to work regularly through what turned out to be grueling and painful treatments.