LeBron James Honors Chadwick Boseman with Wakanda Sign at Lakers Game
Chadwick Boseman LeBron Honors Actor at Lakers Game ... Wakanda Sign During Anthem
8/30/2020 6:50 AM PT
LeBron James honored Chadwick Boseman Saturday night at the Lakers/Trail Blazers game ... and echoed a feeling millions of people share about the tragedies of 2020.
LeBron took a knee before the game and flashed the Wakanda sign from "Black Panther," a sign of mad respect for Boseman, who died Friday at 43 after a 4-year battle with colon cancer.
Lakers’ LeBron James w/ tribute to Chadwick Boseman: “It actually felt like we had our black superhero and nobody could touch us. To lose that, it’s sad in our community. To lose Black Panther & Black Mamba in the same year — 2020 is the sh**tiest year.” pic.twitter.com/GiGbPA80Gp— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) August 30, 2020 @BenGolliver
After the game -- which the Lakers won, knocking Portland out of the playoffs -- LeBron talked about the pain of losing such a great person ... "It actually felt like we had our black superhero and nobody could touch us. To lose that, it's sad in our community. To lose Black Panther and Mamba in the same year -- 2020 is the sh**tiest year."
Boseman soared to the top of the entertainment industry, portraying Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, James Brown and, of course, the role that inspired millions of kids and adults -- T'Challa in "Black Panther."
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.