LeBron James Honors Chadwick Boseman with Wakanda Sign at Lakers Game

LeBron took a knee before the game and flashed the Wakanda sign from "Black Panther," a sign of mad respect for Boseman, who died Friday at 43 after a 4-year battle with colon cancer.

Lakers’ LeBron James w/ tribute to Chadwick Boseman: “It actually felt like we had our black superhero and nobody could touch us. To lose that, it’s sad in our community. To lose Black Panther & Black Mamba in the same year — 2020 is the sh**tiest year.” pic.twitter.com/GiGbPA80Gp

After the game -- which the Lakers won, knocking Portland out of the playoffs -- LeBron talked about the pain of losing such a great person ... "It actually felt like we had our black superhero and nobody could touch us. To lose that, it's sad in our community. To lose Black Panther and Mamba in the same year -- 2020 is the sh**tiest year."