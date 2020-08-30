Chadwick Boseman Honored at MTV VMAs in Touching Tribute

Breaking News

Chadwick Boseman just received a shout-out at the MTV Video Music Awards -- and the way they did it was by harkening back to a speech he once gave at the ceremony.

Sunday's show -- which was completely virtual this year because of the pandemic -- was a full-on tribute to the late actor ... with the VMAs official Twitter account saying they were putting it on in his honor.

RIP Chadwick Boseman.



Tonight's #VMAs is dedicated to him. — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 31, 2020 @vmas

The main host, Keke Palmer, also made sure to shout out Chadwick right from the top of the show, with her saying, "We dedicate tonight’s show to the man whose spirit touched so many. He is a true hero, not just on screen but in everything he did. His impact lives forever."

Keke Palmer honors Chadwick Boseman at the #VMAs “We dedicate tonight’s show to the man whose spirit touched so many. He is a true hero, not just on screen but in everything he did. His impact lives forever.” pic.twitter.com/Gs3IZYXa2c — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) August 31, 2020 @alyssabailey

Not too long into the broadcast, MTV played a full-on tribute to Chadwick ... by replaying his acceptance speech at the 2018 VMAs when he won for Best Superhero for his portrayal as 'Black Panther' the year before. The opening title card to the clip read, "The World Needs More Superheroes" ... and then it launched into Chadwick's remarks.

The world needs more superheroes, and we all deserve to see ourselves in them. Chadwick Boseman helped make that happen. Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/d05kkkQR6b — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020 @MTV

At the time, he actually took a moment to honor a real-life superhero he wanted to acknowledge ... one James Shaw Jr., who stopped a gunman at a Waffle House in Tennessee. The fact that Chadwick shared the spotlight was incredible and clearly not forgotten by the folks at MTV.