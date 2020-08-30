Chadwick Boseman Honored at MTV VMAs in Touching Tribute

Chadwick Boseman Honored at Virtual MTV VMAs 2020 ... Show Dedicated to Him

8/30/2020 5:43 PM PT
Breaking News
Getty

Chadwick Boseman just received a shout-out at the MTV Video Music Awards -- and the way they did it was by harkening back to a speech he once gave at the ceremony.

Sunday's show -- which was completely virtual this year because of the pandemic -- was a full-on tribute to the late actor ... with the VMAs official Twitter account saying they were putting it on in his honor.

The main host, Keke Palmer, also made sure to shout out Chadwick right from the top of the show, with her saying, "We dedicate tonight’s show to the man whose spirit touched so many. He is a true hero, not just on screen but in everything he did. His impact lives forever."

Not too long into the broadcast, MTV played a full-on tribute to Chadwick ... by replaying his acceptance speech at the 2018 VMAs when he won for Best Superhero for his portrayal as 'Black Panther' the year before. The opening title card to the clip read, "The World Needs More Superheroes" ... and then it launched into Chadwick's remarks.

At the time, he actually took a moment to honor a real-life superhero he wanted to acknowledge ... one James Shaw Jr., who stopped a gunman at a Waffle House in Tennessee. The fact that Chadwick shared the spotlight was incredible and clearly not forgotten by the folks at MTV.

They ended his segment with another title card reading "Rest in Power." Indeed.

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later