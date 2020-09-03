Give Yourself the Perfect Lighting & Angles While Working from Home

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you're working from home -- like the rest of us are -- then you know looking your best on a Zoom call is of the utmost importance these days. We get it ... and we also gotchu.

While wearing pants in office is a given, finding the strength to look decent for the camera isn't ... at least not always. Well, it gets 10 times easier with the Pictar Home-Office Kit, which will make you look camera ready for any type of virtual chat that comes up.

Say bye, bye to that grey, pixelated blob on the screen that's shamelessly supposed to be you. The 3-in-1 WFH kit includes a professional LED light that takes you from drab to fab.

More than that, this bundle also comes with a tripod AND an adjustable wide-angle lens, that doubles the angle of view. That way, you can give a whole presentation from the comfort of your couch, without showing off anything else you don't really want in the picture.

If you want to get a little carried away and utilize it to the max, you can pair the nifty setup with the Pictar app ... and boom, a few on-camera edits will make you the new office snack.