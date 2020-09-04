Guess Who This Bow Baby Turned Into!
Guess Who This Bow Baby Turned Into!
9/4/2020 11:03 AM PT
Before this baby in a bow was an epic entrepreneur on the cover of numerous magazines, she was just another silly sweetie having fun in sunny Los Angeles, California.
This tiny tot is the youngest sibling in one of the most famous families today, but that hasn't stopped her from building her own business and brand that isolates her from the rest. She has made millions off makeup ... all while being a working mom to a growing baby girl that she shares with a hit rapper.
These lips were made for a duck face!
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.