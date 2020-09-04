Guess Who This Bow Baby Turned Into!

Guess Who This Bow Baby Turned Into!

9/4/2020 11:03 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 15
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Instagram/Getty

Before this baby in a bow was an epic entrepreneur on the cover of numerous magazines, she was just another silly sweetie having fun in sunny Los Angeles, California.

This tiny tot is the youngest sibling in one of the most famous families today, but that hasn't stopped her from building her own business and brand that isolates her from the rest. She has made millions off makeup ... all while being a working mom to a growing baby girl that she shares with a hit rapper.

These lips were made for a duck face!

Can you guess who she is?

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later