Little Jenny in 'Big Fish' 'Memba Her?!

9/3/2020 12:01 AM PT
Child actor Hailey Anne Nelson was only 8 years old when she landed the role of the little shoe-tossing Jenny -- who lives in the picturesque town of Spectre with her father the Mayor -- in Tim Burton's 2003 tall tale "Big Fish."

Hailey Anne Nelson was cast alongside an impressive batch of actors including Missi Pyle as the welcoming Spectre blondie, Mildred, a little Miley Cyrus as the witch-hunting, Ruthie, Helena Bonham Carter as the older version of Jenny and the all-seeing-eyeball Witch ... and of course Ewan McGregor as the big fish himself, Ed Bloom.

Guess what she looks like now at 25 years old!

