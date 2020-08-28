Lip Sync Kid Keenan Cahill 'Memba Him?!
8/28/2020 12:01 AM PT
Illinois internet sensation Keenan Cahill was only 15 years old when he became a viral sensation for his one-of-a-kind lip sync skills to iconic songs like "Party In The USA," "Bad Romance," "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love Again" and even "Don't Stop Believin'."
While Keenan Cahill was already getting millions of views to his YouTube channel ... it was his surprise collaboration with 50 Cent on "Down On Me" that launched him to the next level and opened the door for a bunch more famous guest appearances including Pauly D, David Guetta, Nick Cannon, Lil John and many more!
