Tesla Autopilot Used as Idiots Fly Down Highway with No One in Driver's Seat

Drinking and driving is stupid, but so is drinking and letting your car do the driving for you ... as these morons demonstrate.

This video shows them flying down the highway while utilizing Tesla Autopilot ... with nobody in the driver's seat. As they sing and travel at apparent speeds of 60 mph with nobody behind the wheel, cans of various types of alcoholic beverages -- White Claw, Truly, Four Loko, Natty Light Seltzer -- all over the car and in the hands of some passengers.

It's not like they're trying to hide this dangerous stunt, either ... 'cause they posted the vid on TikTok. Now, to answer the obvious question -- NO, Tesla Autopilot is NOT intended to be your designated driver!!

In fact, at least 4 people have died in Tesla Autopilot-related crashes. In March 2019, a Florida man was killed when his Model 3 crashed into a tractor trailer crossing its path. The crash was eerily similar to the first publicly reported Autopilot death in May 2016 ... when a Tesla was unable to recognize a semitruck crossing its path.

Though Tesla CEO Elon Musk wants his self-driving cars to be fully autonomous ... the Autopilot feature still requires drivers, IN the driver's seat, to be attentive and ready to take control of the car.