What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Don't let these two almost identical images of Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi have you all tripped up ... just be sure to keep a good lookout for any sneaky switches that have been made to this tricky pic!

The model and actor were seen out and about in New York City, earlier this week ... and we have made a few changes to this photo! Get a close look around and see if you have what it takes to find the differences between these two super similar snaps!