Real Life 'Rudy' 'Memba Him?!
9/10/2020 12:01 AM PT
Illinois athlete Daniel Ruettiger (or better known as Rudy) made a name for himself when he finally took the field as a defensive end on the Notre Dame college football team ... making the final tackle of the game ... and ended the season being carried off the field on his teammates' shoulders in a tear-jerking show of solidarity on November 8, 1975.
Daniel's story was so powerful it was the inspiration for the 1993 film "Rudy" which included actors like Jon Favreau as the college buddy Dennis "D-Bob" McGowan, Ned Beatty as the hard-working father, Charles S. Dutton as the pep-talking groundskeeper, Fortune ... and of course Sean Astin as the scout teammate with a heart of gold, Rudy.
Daniel Ruettiger continues to inspire people ... but now as a motivational speaker.
