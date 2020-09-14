President Trump Laughs Off Climate Change During CA Wildfires Briefing

Play video content Fox News

President Trump is pouring cold water on hard facts pointing to climate change sparking wildfires across the West ... insisting scientists don't know what the hell they're talking about.

The President left a few mouths agape with his comments during a briefing on the disastrous wildfires with California Governor Gavin Newsom. The Guv dropped some hard facts on climate change, record heatwaves and the historic fires burning throughout the state -- as did other emergency relief officials in the meeting.

Trump's response ... "It'll start getting cooler. You just watch."

He then took a direct jab at scientists and their knowledge about the Earth's climate.

Play video content 9/11/20

Trump's quip flies in the face of what Newsom and co. are seeing happen in Cali, where August was the hottest on record and the fire season is already the worst ever and by a long shot. Over the weekend, Gov. Newsom went off, standing in a still smoldering forest, about climate change deniers.

Newsom was direct, but polite on the issue while meeting with the President ... and asked him to respect California's science-based approach to dealing with the fires.

Not sure how it sat with Gov. Newsom, but Trump's promise for cooler temps in California feels about as respectful as telling America the coronavirus is going to just go away.