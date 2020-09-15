Bye-Bye Tupperware, One Lid Fits All with UniLid

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You've heard of one-size-fits-all -- well now, we're bringing that concept straight to your fridge.

That tenth replacement set of Tupperware ain't gonna cut it in this economy. That's why we're offering up UniLid® Set: One Lid Fits All as the ultimate substitute -- a permanent one at that. Yes, it's about as simple as it sounds ... but allow us to explain a bit more.

With this nifty product, you can literally have a lid (or several) that adapts to the shape and size of any of your existing food containers.

Say buh-bye to plastic wrap and aluminum foil ... and the poorly wrapped up food in wax paper ... all of which are, ya know, SUPER bad for the environment!!! With these babies, you're on a new level now, and it's an eco-friendly one. Mother Nature thanks ya.

Yeah, it can fit your half-full can of soda and your Pyrex family dish ... and the extra bit of razzle-dazzle is the day-of-the-week dial that helps you keep track of leftovers.

Plus, just imagine the money you'll save long-term by copping this. You won't have to buy full sets of plasticware anymore to replace your long lost lids ... seriously, you can make those mismatched sets last so much longer with these bad boys, which go for less than $44.