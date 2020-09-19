Ozzy Osbourne and Uriah Heep Drummer Lee Kerslake Dead at 73

Ozzy Osbourne and Uriah Heep drummer Lee Kerslake has died after a long battle with cancer.

One of Lee's bandmates from Uriah Heep broke the news Saturday, saying, "It's with the heaviest of hearts that I share with you that Lee Kerslake, my friend of 55 years and the best drummer I ever played with, lost his battle with cancer at 03:30 this morning."

Lee played with Ozzy's band in 1980 and '81. He played on Ozzy's first 2 solo albums -- "Blizzard of Ozz" and "Diary of a Madman." He also appeared in the 1987 Tribute Live album.

Kerslake's struggle with illness was long and hard. He dropped out of Uriah Heep in 2018 ... 4 years after getting a prostate cancer diagnosis back. His last performance was in London, when he appeared to join the group for "Lady In Black."

I’m so glad that Lee Kerslake is enjoying his Blizzard and Diary platinum albums. I hope you feel better.

Love, Ozzy pic.twitter.com/nhc8stldQz — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 18, 2019 @OzzyOsbourne

After Kerslake revealed 2 years ago his prostate cancer was terminal and had spread to various organs, Ozzy sent him platinum records for "Blizzard of Ozz" and "Diary of a Madman." Kerslake had said he wanted them, and Ozzy fulfilled his wish.