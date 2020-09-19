What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Don't let these two almost identical images of John Legend have you feeling rushed ... take some time to check out these photos and see if you can spot the sneaky switches that have been made to the tricky pic!

The EGOT winner was seen making his way out of a store earlier this week in Los Angeles, CA ... and we have made a few changes to the original pic! Get a good look around both photos and try and figure out the differences between these two super similar snaps!