Fight Back Against COVID Like Never Before with a Copper-Infused Mask

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

With masks being one of the few things standing between you and COVID-19 these days, you probably want the best ones out there ... and not too many are better than this.

Take a gander at the GRID Copper.Ion Mask -- which we're offering up for a steal right now. It's got the EPA-approved antimicrobial metal literally woven into the fabric, so you're guarded from the inside out. The mask is capable of killing 99.8% of bacteria in a three-hour period. So ... it's not 100%, but it's pretty freaking close.

Each mask is infused with copper and five-layer protection resulting in superior protection. Get this, according to experts at the Smithsonian, viruses like SARS-COV2 apparently disintegrated as soon as the particles touched copper.

Just remember not to wash the mask too many times because it sadly gets less effective the more times you clean it. In fact, since that the case, you might as well stock up. Nowadays, you can never have too many masks anyway and you're supposed to be switching them out daily.

An individual GRID Copper.Ion Mask is on sale for $20 which is 20% off its original selling price of $25. However, the more you buy, the greater your discount. A two-pack is 50% off and only costs $30, while a pack of three is over 50% off for $60.