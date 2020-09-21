Guess Who This Frizzy Female Turned Into!

Before this teased out tot was acting in an iconic performance for a memorable '90s film, she was just another blonde beauty taking her school photos in San Fransisco, California.

This preppy pip-squeak is best known for playing a character who rocks a yellow plaid outfit ... among many other stylish looks from her high-tech closet. She shares the screen on this high school set with numerous stars including Paul Rudd, whose career was also launched by his role.