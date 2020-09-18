Cathy The Temp on 'The Office' 'Memba Her?!

American actor Lindsey Broad is best know for playing the Dunder Mifflin temp Cathy -- who puts the moves on Jim during the Tallahassee Sabre store openings -- in the 8th season of the hysterical TV comedy "The Office."

Lindsey Broad was cast alongside 'Office" greats like Rainn Wilson as the Special Projects Manager, Dwight K. Schrute, John Krasinksi as the monogamous father-of-two, Jim Halpert ... and of course Ed Helms as the pitch-perfect boss, Andy "Nard-Dog" Bernard.