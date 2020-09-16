Gimli in 'Lord Of The Rings' 'Memba Him?!

Gimli in 'Lord Of The Rings' 'Memba Him?!

9/16/2020 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 10
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them?! Launch Gallery
Everett Collection

English Actor John Rhys-Davies is best known for his role as the ax-wielding dwarf, Gimli -- who helps to destroy the One Ring and navigate Middle-earth while dropping some epic one-liners-- in the early 2000s 'Lord Of The Rings' film trilogy including 'The Fellowship Of The Ring,' 'The Two Towers' and 'The Return Of The King.'

Rhys-Davies is cast alongside an impressive lineup of actors including Orlando Bloom as the fast-firing Elf, Legolas, Viggo Mortensen as the sword-swinging Aragorn, Sean Astin as the hobbit homie, Samwise Gamgee ... and of course, Elijah Wood as the ring-totting hero, Frodo Baggins.

Guess what he looks like now!

More 'Memba Thems!

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later