New Wave Singer Gary Numan 'Memba Him?!
New Wave Musician Gary Numan 'Memba Him?!
9/14/2020 12:01 AM PT
English artist Gary Numan (real name Gary Anthony James Webb) gained international fame in the early '80s with his new wave sound and catchy lyrics on songs like "Cars," "M.E." and "Metal" from his 1979 debut solo album The Pleasure Principle.
Gary Numan followed up his first awesome album with a massive catalogue of his signature synth sound ... but never hit the same success as his first futuristic album.
Numan continues to write and record and can still be spotted on stage touring ... and even has live dates planned for the 2021 year.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.