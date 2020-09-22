Celebs Recognizing National Voter Registration Day
Chelsea, Michelle, Big Sean Make Sure You Register to Vote!!!
9/22/2020 1:32 PM PT
It's National Voter Registration Day, and celebs are reminding folks to get out there and exercise their rights.
The civic nonpartisan holiday -- celebrated the fourth Tuesday in September -- is all about registering and mobilizing voters, while educating and unifying the country.
Some celebs -- like Chelsea Handler, Michelle Obama and Big Sean -- have been doing their part to get word out about registering. Surprisingly, 60% of eligible voters are never even asked to register.
Check out the gallery to feel inspired ... Nicole Richie, Jessica Biel, Jack Black, Jimmy Kimmel, Joan Smalls, Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Hailey Bieber, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are already registered ... and don't forget to CLICK HERE TO REGISTER!
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.