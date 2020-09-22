Celebs Recognizing National Voter Registration Day

It's National Voter Registration Day, and celebs are reminding folks to get out there and exercise their rights.

The civic nonpartisan holiday -- celebrated the fourth Tuesday in September -- is all about registering and mobilizing voters, while educating and unifying the country.

Some celebs -- like Chelsea Handler, Michelle Obama and Big Sean -- have been doing their part to get word out about registering. Surprisingly, 60% of eligible voters are never even asked to register.